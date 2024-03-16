Goldfinch Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $127.53 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00002677 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,683,553 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

