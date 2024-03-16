Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) SVP Timothy Bergwall Sells 2,000 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $126,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Greif Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEF traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 415,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Greif by 162,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

