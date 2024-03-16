Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy Sells 10,456 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $275,306.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 15,806 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $408,268.98.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on GO. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

