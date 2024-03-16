Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) EVP Pamela B. Burke Sells 4,419 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) EVP Pamela B. Burke sold 4,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $116,352.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,421.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.4 %

GO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,949. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

