Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.69

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.69 and last traded at $23.36, with a volume of 1045402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 37.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

