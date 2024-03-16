GXChain (GXC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $39.88 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

