Hamish Baillie Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($37,475.98).
The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance
LON BIOG opened at GBX 954 ($12.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The stock has a market cap of £328.18 million, a PE ratio of -414.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 939.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 838.88.
About The Biotech Growth Trust
