Hamish Baillie Purchases 3,000 Shares of The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG) Stock

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) insider Hamish Baillie bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 975 ($12.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($37,475.98).

LON BIOG opened at GBX 954 ($12.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 715 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,034 ($13.25). The stock has a market cap of £328.18 million, a PE ratio of -414.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 939.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 838.88.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

