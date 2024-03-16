Hamlin Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,512 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IWD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $175.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

