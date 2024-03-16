Hamlin Capital Management LLC Has $123.49 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,019,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,076 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for 3.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $123,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,536,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $418,428. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

