Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 11,672 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. comprises approximately 2.7% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 2.11% of M.D.C. worth $87,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.2 %

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,608,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,158. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

