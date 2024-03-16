Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 3,769 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Paychex makes up about 3.4% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Paychex worth $107,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Paychex Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,841,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,269. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

