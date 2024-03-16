HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Boosted by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.26.

NYSE HCA opened at $321.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

