Head-To-Head Contrast: Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electrovaya and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.06 -$1.48 million $0.02 199.60 Eos Energy Enterprises $16.38 million 9.61 -$229.51 million ($2.15) -0.46

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrovaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.4% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electrovaya and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40% Eos Energy Enterprises -1,401.31% N/A -122.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Electrovaya and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 2 6 0 2.75

Electrovaya currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 184.04%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.08, indicating a potential upside of 510.72%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electrovaya beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

