Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Heartland Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.08.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.36 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 14,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,019.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,199,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,148,000 after buying an additional 274,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Heartland Express by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Heartland Express by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 67,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

