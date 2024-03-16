Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The firm has a market cap of $642.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.83. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 196.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

