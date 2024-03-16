Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.00

Henderson EuroTrust (LON:HNE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 155 ($1.99) and last traded at GBX 152 ($1.95), with a volume of 222801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.91).

Henderson EuroTrust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £331.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 680.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Henderson EuroTrust

Henderson EuroTrust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe, with an emphasis on Western Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

