Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% yr/yr to ~$1.73-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Down 6.2 %

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.93.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

HIBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Further Reading

