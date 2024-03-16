High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 145 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $433.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $428.22 and a 200 day moving average of $395.76. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $297.19 and a 52-week high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.