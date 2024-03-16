High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HITI stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

Get High Tide alerts:

Institutional Trading of High Tide

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.