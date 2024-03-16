Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.69. 6,310,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,959. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.27.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.