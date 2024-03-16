Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI) Trading Down 0.3%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common (TSE:HYI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.51 and last traded at C$7.51. Approximately 5,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 22,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.53.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.44.

Get Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common alerts:

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.