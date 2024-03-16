Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,558,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,275,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,664,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

