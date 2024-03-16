Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7802 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDJY opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

