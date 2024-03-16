Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7802 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Shares of HWDJY opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. Howden Joinery Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
About Howden Joinery Group
