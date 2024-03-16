Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $494.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $348.15 on Monday. Humana has a twelve month low of $334.54 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.47.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

