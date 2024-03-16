Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,336 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.