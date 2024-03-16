Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Down 1.8%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82. 121,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 157,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 28.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.