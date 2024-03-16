Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.59

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.59 and traded as high as $58.03. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $57.43, with a volume of 117,778 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after acquiring an additional 153,950 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 589,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,262,000 after acquiring an additional 222,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

