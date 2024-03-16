iExec RLC Price Hits $3.73 on Top Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $3.73 or 0.00005461 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $270.23 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005406 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00026367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00016276 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,283.94 or 0.99884548 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010164 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00158011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.85649536 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,485,017.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

