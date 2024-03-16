Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 1,290 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.