Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $2,101,052,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IVV stock opened at $513.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.79. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $388.05 and a twelve month high of $520.78. The firm has a market cap of $397.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.