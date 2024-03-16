Ignite Planners LLC Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

