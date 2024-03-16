Ignite Planners LLC Has $683,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Stock Performance
NYSE UPS opened at $153.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.
United Parcel Service Company Profile
United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Parcel Service
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.