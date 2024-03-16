Ignite Planners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Financial Group INC SD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 101,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $179.17 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $180.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

