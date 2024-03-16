Ignite Planners LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.1 %

GD opened at $275.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.40. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $277.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

