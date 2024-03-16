Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

