Ignite Planners LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

