ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 14th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,849.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of IPA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 353,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies ( NASDAQ:IPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 28.32% and a negative net margin of 70.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

