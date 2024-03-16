Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.82

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IIPR opened at $96.63 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 189,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,386,000 after purchasing an additional 179,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after purchasing an additional 100,973 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IIPR shares. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

