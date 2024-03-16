Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) is Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 4.6% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 1.31% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BALT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.18. 66,347 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.