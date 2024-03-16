Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April comprises 1.8% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth $227,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 41.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 214.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 85,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,996 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock remained flat at $33.49 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15,765 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

