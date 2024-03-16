Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) is Southland Equity Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Southland Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March makes up 8.5% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC owned 6.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $27,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BATS:PMAR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.32. 462,981 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

