Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Short Interest Update

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 944,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 351,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NOTV stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inotiv will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 10.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 30.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

