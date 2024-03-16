Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 14th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.

Inpex Stock Up 15.2 %

Shares of IPXHF stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

