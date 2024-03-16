Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 890,000 shares, a growth of 56.2% from the February 14th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,450.0 days.
Inpex Stock Up 15.2 %
Shares of IPXHF stock traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.70. Inpex has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.
About Inpex
