Insider Buying: CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider Buys 178 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($385.42).

LON:CMCX opened at GBX 167.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £468.98 million, a PE ratio of 4,190.00 and a beta of 0.44. CMC Markets plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.90 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.88 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.31.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Monday, February 5th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

