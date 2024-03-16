Insider Buying: Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Purchases 75,000 Shares of Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE NRDY opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Nerdy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $519.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.91.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 48.96%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nerdy in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Nerdy by 24.1% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Nerdy by 14.0% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Featured Articles

