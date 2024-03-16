Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells 12,215 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.23.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

