Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells 12,215 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 12,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total transaction of C$361,564.00.
Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$29.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$28.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$21.25 and a 12 month high of C$29.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
