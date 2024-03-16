Insider Selling: Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Insider Sells 4,508 Shares of Stock

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CFG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,052,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,031. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.02%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

