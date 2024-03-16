Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Director Sells 7,059 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) Director Claudio Costamagna sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $1,476,248.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.8 %

FCN stock opened at $205.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.91. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.39 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

