Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $207,923.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.7 %

JNPR opened at $36.22 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 74.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 92.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

