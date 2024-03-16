Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 8,018 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Friday, February 16th, John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $217,397.58.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $992.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.69. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

