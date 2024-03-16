Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells 8,018 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CFO John Ederer sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $202,935.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 307,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,384.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, John Ederer sold 8,241 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $217,397.58.

Model N Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $992.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.69. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after acquiring an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

